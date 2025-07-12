Mumbai Police file complaint against MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

Gaikwad shows no remorse

Police registered a non-cognizable case against Gaikwad and his aide under sections related to causing hurt and provoking breach of peace, following influence from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Both Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde publicly condemned Gaikwad's behavior—Fadnavis said it damaged the legislature's image, while Shinde urged him to use legal means instead of violence.

Despite criticism, Gaikwad has shown no remorse and even threatened an opposition leader who spoke out against him.

The situation is still developing.