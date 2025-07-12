Next Article
Families seek answers month after Air India crash
It's been a month since the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, and families are still searching for closure.
Khushbu Rajpurohit's family plans to create a memorial with the compensation received.
So far, Air India has provided ₹25 lakh as interim relief to 92 families to help them cope financially.
Some families taking legal action against Boeing
Some families, like the Sonis, are teaming up with US lawyers to take legal action against Boeing, while others—such as Pramukh Nanda's family—are holding off until they see the black box report.
Many are calling for a clear investigation into why the plane crashed, hoping honest answers will finally bring some peace.