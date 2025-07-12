Ex-CJI's question EC's power in 'One Nation, One Election' bill

ONOE bill, ONOE and synchronized polls

If passed as is, the ONOE bill could give the Election Commission more power than ever before—possibly upsetting India's federal balance and making emergency planning tricky.

The government wants synchronized national and state polls by 2034, but getting there will need big changes and support from across the political spectrum.

As Justice Chandrachud put it, there are still "constitutional silences" that need clearing up before such a major shift can work for everyone.