Ex-CJI's question EC's power in 'One Nation, One Election' bill
Former Chief Justices J S Khehar and D Y Chandrachud have voiced serious concerns about the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) bill.
While they agreed with its broad goals, both flagged a key clause that would let the Election Commission delay state elections without Parliament's okay—a move they feel could spark legal headaches.
ONOE bill, ONOE and synchronized polls
If passed as is, the ONOE bill could give the Election Commission more power than ever before—possibly upsetting India's federal balance and making emergency planning tricky.
The government wants synchronized national and state polls by 2034, but getting there will need big changes and support from across the political spectrum.
As Justice Chandrachud put it, there are still "constitutional silences" that need clearing up before such a major shift can work for everyone.