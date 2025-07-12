Next Article
Over 10 commuters injured in bus collision near Katpadi
Early Friday morning near Katpadi, Vellore, a private bus and a college bus collided, leaving more than 10 people with minor injuries.
The crash was pretty intense—windshields shattered and passengers were shaken up—but thankfully, no major injuries were reported.
Authorities are now looking into what caused the driver...
Local motorists who saw the accident didn't hesitate to jump in and help, and police arrived to secure the area.
Everyone hurt got care at the nearby health center.
Authorities are now looking into what caused the driver to lose control.