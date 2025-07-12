Next Article
Doctor duped of ₹2.90 crore by cybercriminals
A doctor in Tamil Nadu was tricked out of ₹2.90 crore by scammers pretending to be Mumbai Cyber Crime police.
They claimed he was under "digital arrest" for a fake cyber fraud case and pressured him into transferring huge sums of money.
Thankfully, the State Cyber Command Centre spotted the scam early and alerted authorities, who stepped in fast.
Doctor initially refused to believe he was scammed
When police reached the doctor's house, he initially refused help because he still believed the scammers' story.
It took them two hours to convince him it was all a con before he finally filed a complaint.
Quick action prevented even bigger losses, and now cyber crime teams are actively investigating to track down those behind this growing trend of targeting professionals with digital scams.