Two TMC leaders murdered in West Bengal
In just 24 hours, two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders lost their lives in violent attacks across West Bengal.
Rezzak Khan, a local TMC president from Chaltaberia, was shot and attacked with sharp weapons while heading home from a party meeting on Thursday night.
Hours later, Abul Kalam Azad was allegedly hacked to death during a birthday party in Malda's English Bazar.
Azad's family suspects a panchayat member was involved.
Probe underway in both cases
Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma personally visited Bhangar to check on the probe into Khan's murder.
A local TMC MLA has blamed members of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), but ISF denies any role.
Meanwhile, police are still investigating Azad's murder with no arrests yet.
Both killings have left locals worried about safety and law and order in the area.