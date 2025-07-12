Next Article
India's senior living sector requires significant investment
India's senior living scene is about to get a major upgrade—Savills India says we'll need $4.8-$8.4 billion invested by 2030 to keep up with our aging population.
With seniors expected to make up 22% of the country by 2050, there's a real push for more dedicated homes, especially in non-metro cities like Vadodara, Coimbatore, and Goa.
Demand rises for spaces where older adults can live independently
The market for senior living is already worth $1-2 billion and growing fast, with about a third of projects outside big cities.
Developers are teaming up through joint ventures and bringing in global ideas to make these communities better.
Big names like GMR and Prestige are jumping in too, as demand rises for spaces where older adults can live independently and stay socially connected.