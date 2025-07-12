Verification of Bengali migrant workers ongoing in Odisha
In Jharsuguda, Odisha, 44 Bengali-speaking migrant workers have been detained after their documents didn't pass nationality verification.
While most of their coworkers—403 people—were cleared to return to work, this incident has left many in the community uneasy.
Nearby in Sambalpur, more than 150 workers have now handed over their IDs to police just in case.
Process has drawn criticism
Most of the detained are masons and vendors who help keep local construction running.
Many struggle with missing birth certificates or incomplete paperwork, which makes proving their nationality really hard.
Some workers have even shared how friends got stuck despite having plenty of documents, often because cross-border communication is tricky.
The process itself has also drawn criticism, especially since some releases happen at odd hours, adding stress for folks already facing tough times.