Storm disrupts power, uproots trees in Srinagar

More rain and winds expected soon

The storm left many parts of the city without power—some cars were crushed by debris in Burzulla and Kupwara.

With the region still recovering from a heatwave, more rain and winds up to 50km/h are expected soon.

The Meteorological Department has warned everyone to watch out for loose structures or downed wires as emergency teams work to clear things up.

There's also a risk of flash floods or landslides in affected areas—so stay alert if you're around there.