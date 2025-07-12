Storm disrupts power, uproots trees in Srinagar
A sudden storm with heavy rain, hail, and strong winds hit Srinagar and nearby areas on Monday.
Neighborhoods like Safakadal, Nawakadal, Barzulla, Jawahar Nagar, and Ram Bagh saw waterlogged streets as drains overflowed.
Uprooted trees and fallen electric poles blocked roads and damaged several vehicles.
More rain and winds expected soon
The storm left many parts of the city without power—some cars were crushed by debris in Burzulla and Kupwara.
With the region still recovering from a heatwave, more rain and winds up to 50km/h are expected soon.
The Meteorological Department has warned everyone to watch out for loose structures or downed wires as emergency teams work to clear things up.
There's also a risk of flash floods or landslides in affected areas—so stay alert if you're around there.