Andhra man beheaded over family dispute

How the gruesome murder was executed

Venkataramanappa hired his friend Katamayya for ₹4 lakh to carry out the murder.

Katamayya tricked Vishwanath into traveling from Kadiri to Mudigubba by offering financial help, where both men—along with three others—ambushed him, then beheaded and dismembered him in a secluded spot.

Police used cellphone tower data to track down all five suspects. They've been charged as investigations continue into this shocking case of family conflict gone too far.