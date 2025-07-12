Andhra man beheaded over family dispute
A family dispute in Andhra Pradesh took a dark turn on July 3 when Vishwanath was murdered by his father-in-law.
The conflict started after Vishwanath's extramarital affair with his wife's younger sister came to light, and escalated when he moved in with his sister-in-law and mother-in-law while allegedly trying to sell off family land.
This pushed Venkataramanappa, his father-in-law, over the edge.
How the gruesome murder was executed
Venkataramanappa hired his friend Katamayya for ₹4 lakh to carry out the murder.
Katamayya tricked Vishwanath into traveling from Kadiri to Mudigubba by offering financial help, where both men—along with three others—ambushed him, then beheaded and dismembered him in a secluded spot.
Police used cellphone tower data to track down all five suspects. They've been charged as investigations continue into this shocking case of family conflict gone too far.