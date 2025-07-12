Next Article
India accelerates Israeli decoy system for Rafale jets
India is speeding up the delivery of Israel's X Guard decoy system for its Rafale fighter jets.
This advanced tech helps protect the jets by tricking enemy missiles, which is especially important now due to supply chain hiccups and unrest in West Asia.
How the X guard system works
X Guard, already used by the Israeli Air Force, lets Rafales create a fake target for incoming missiles and can be reused after each mission.
With features like this—plus helmet displays and infrared sensors—the Rafale fleet gets a serious safety upgrade, keeping pilots better protected during high-stakes missions.