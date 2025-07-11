Next Article
Two apprehended at Mumbai airport with endangered animals
Two travelers landing in Mumbai from Bangkok were caught trying to sneak protected exotic animals—including meerkats and Indo-Chinese box turtles—through airport customs.
Both species are safeguarded by international and Indian wildlife laws, making this a pretty serious offense.
The case highlights the need to combat wildlife trafficking
The animals, along with Sumatran rabbits and great-billed parrots, were hidden inside the suspects' luggage.
After the discovery, animal welfare group RAWW stepped in to care for the rescued creatures.
Authorities quickly arranged for all the animals to be sent back to Bangkok.
This case is another reminder of how important it is to fight wildlife trafficking and protect endangered species for the future.