Indian Army initiates Operation Shiva for Amarnath Yatra
The Indian Army has kicked off "Operation Shiva" to keep the annual Amarnath Yatra safe in Jammu and Kashmir.
With the pilgrimage running from July 3 to August 9, over 8,500 troops are on the ground, responding to serious security threats this year.
More than 8,500 troops on the ground
It's a massive team effort—Army, police, and civil authorities are all in.
There's a high-tech setup with more than 50 electronic warfare units watching for drones.
Engineers are busy making bridges and widening tracks while medical teams (over 150 doctors!) have set up hospitals and first-aid posts along the way.
Over 1.4 lakh pilgrims have visited
Drones and cameras are keeping an eye on yatra convoys around the clock. Quick Reaction Teams and standby helicopters are ready if anything goes wrong.
There's enough emergency food for 25,000 people, plus tent cities and water points for pilgrims.
Already, over 1.4 lakh people have visited—and more than four lakh have signed up online this year.