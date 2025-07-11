Next Article
Odisha village wedding: Bride trudges through mud, groom carried on shoulders
In Bhadrak, Odisha, newlyweds Shatrughna Mandal and Ruma Patra had to walk three kilometers through knee-deep mud just to reach their wedding venue on July 10, 2025.
With no proper road—just a muddy field during monsoon—their big day turned into a challenging trek, with locals carrying the groom and guiding the bride along the way.
Villagers frustrated with authorities
This isn't just about one tough wedding day. Villagers are so frustrated with being ignored by authorities that they're threatening to skip voting unless a real road gets built.
As one local expressed, they will not participate in the next elections if a road is not constructed.
It's a reminder of how basic infrastructure still shapes daily life—and even major milestones—for many rural communities.