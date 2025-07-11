Next Article
Key infrastructure developments unveiled in Bihar pre-polls
With the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls coming up, the state government is rolling out big infrastructure upgrades.
Four new Amrit Bharat Express trains now link Bihar to cities like New Delhi and Amritsar.
Plus, there's a modernization plan for Karpurigram station and a new underground railway subway to help ease local traffic.
More than ₹5,700 crore investments
All these projects are part of a larger push—over ₹5,700 crore in new rail, water, and power investments from the central government, and major highway upgrades across the state.
The goal? Better jobs, smoother travel, and improved daily life for people in Bihar.
With elections on the horizon, these moves could shape what matters most to voters this year.