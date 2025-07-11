Heavy rains disrupt infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh India Jul 11, 2025

Himachal Pradesh is struggling with major disruptions after intense rainfall over the past few days.

Across the state, 184 roads are blocked and 791 water supply schemes have been affected.

Mandi district has been especially hard-hit, with flash floods and landslides blocking most routes and causing 15 deaths in just two days.

A yellow alert for more rain is still on till July 15.