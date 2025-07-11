Heavy rains disrupt infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh is struggling with major disruptions after intense rainfall over the past few days.
Across the state, 184 roads are blocked and 791 water supply schemes have been affected.
Mandi district has been especially hard-hit, with flash floods and landslides blocking most routes and causing 15 deaths in just two days.
A yellow alert for more rain is still on till July 15.
Monsoon has caused ₹751 crore losses so far
The ongoing monsoon has damaged over 800 homes, hundreds of cow sheds and shops, and led to the loss of nearly 850 livestock.
Since June 20, the state has reported ₹751 crore in damages and lost 92 lives—mostly due to weather-related incidents.
Flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides have become worryingly common this season, leaving many communities struggling to recover.