Uttarakhand Police seize 125kg dynamite in Dehradun
Right before panchayat elections, Uttarakhand police pulled over an Alto in Dehradun's Tyuni area and found 125kg of dynamite packed in five boxes.
The car had Himachal Pradesh plates, and the people inside couldn't show any papers for the explosives—raising big concerns with voting days coming up on July 24 and 28, 2025.
Three men arrested, case under investigation
Three men from Himachal Pradesh—Rinku (37), Sunil (38), and Rohit (19)—were arrested on the spot.
Police have filed charges under the Explosives Act and are now digging into where the dynamite came from, what it was meant for, and whether it's connected to any threats around the upcoming elections.
The case is still under investigation, with security being taken extra seriously as voting approaches.