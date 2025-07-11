Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's ashes immersed in Haridwar India Jul 11, 2025

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the Air India Flight AI171 crash last month, was honored by his family on Friday as they immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Haridwar.

The tragic accident, which happened while he was flying to London, claimed 270 lives.

Some of his ashes were immersed in Somnath.