Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's ashes immersed in Haridwar
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the Air India Flight AI171 crash last month, was honored by his family on Friday as they immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Haridwar.
The tragic accident, which happened while he was flying to London, claimed 270 lives.
Some of his ashes were immersed in Somnath.
From Mayor of Rajkot to Gujarat CM
Rupani's story began in Rajkot, where he kicked off his political career.
Over the years, he served as Mayor of Rajkot and held key roles within the BJP—including Gujarat BJP General Secretary and Member of Parliament—before becoming Chief Minister in 2016.
Memoir collection launched ahead of his birthday
Ahead of what would have been his 69th birthday, Rupani's family launched a memoir collection to celebrate his legacy.
His son Rushabh called him a mentor and spiritual guide.
The family also expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported them during this difficult time.