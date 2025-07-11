Next Article
Truck catches fire on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
A chemical-filled truck crashed and burst into flames on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Friday afternoon after toppling into a 30-foot ditch while turning from Jaipur to Gurugram.
The accident caused a big fire, but thankfully, no serious injuries.
Driver and helper only had minor injuries
The driver, Saadab, and his helper Sakil only had minor injuries and got quick treatment at Sohna Civil Hospital.
Firefighters put out the blaze in about 30 minutes, with police diverting traffic to keep everyone safe.
The incident is a reminder that better safety steps are needed when moving hazardous materials on busy highways.