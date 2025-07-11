Maharashtra legislature approves stringent security bill

What does the bill entail?

If a group is banned under this bill, the government can freeze its funds, seize property, and kick it out of any space—with an advisory board's okay.

Offenses like joining or supporting these groups could mean up to seven years in jail and steep fines.

All charges are non-bailable, so police can arrest without a warrant.

Supporters say it boosts security, but critics worry its broad definitions and limited court checks could be used against activists or anyone speaking out.