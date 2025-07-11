Next Article
'Maratha Military Landscapes' earns UNESCO World Heritage status
Big news for history fans: UNESCO has just recognized the "Maratha Military Landscapes" as a World Heritage Site.
Announced in Paris, this honor shines a spotlight on the unique forts and military systems built by Maratha rulers between the 1600s and 1800s.
12 forts across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu
The listing covers 12 impressive forts across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, including Salher, Raigad, and Shivneri.
Each one shows off different styles of architecture and smart military planning.
This recognition celebrates how the Marathas shaped India's past—and puts their legacy on the global map.