Next Article
Karnataka High Court halts Siddaramaiah's defamation proceedings
The Karnataka High Court has put a temporary stop to the BJP's defamation case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
This all started over Congress ads from the 2023 election, which accused the previous BJP government of being a "40% commission sarkar."
Justice S.R. Krishna Kumar granted the stay while looking into Siddaramaiah's request to drop the case.
Similar relief to other Congress leaders
This pause isn't just about one leader—it follows similar relief given to other Congress figures like Rahul Gandhi and D.K. Shivakumar.
The BJP claims Congress falsely painted them as corrupt in those ads, including for public contracts and jobs.
The court's move shows how legal battles are shaping political debates in Karnataka, especially after a heated election year.