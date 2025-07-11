Next Article
One-Way traffic implemented for Kanwar Yatra
From July 11 to August 9, the Prayagraj-Varanasi highway is going one-way to make things easier for Kanwar Yatra devotees.
The left lane is set aside just for pilgrims, so regular vehicles will have to take other routes.
Heavy vehicles not allowed on Shastri Bridge
With crowds expected, heavy vehicles can't use Shastri Bridge in Prayagraj this month.
Busses from Varanasi and Jaunpur are being rerouted through Handia, Sahson, and Phaphamau.
Goods trucks are also being sent on different paths, with only essential services allowed through certain areas.
Drones, CCTV cameras monitor roads
To keep everyone safe during the Yatra, UP has rolled out drones and lots of CCTV cameras along major routes.
The journey stays smooth and secure for all the devotees on foot.