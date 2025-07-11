Next Article
Bangladesh protests toppled Hasina government: MEA report
After huge protests over job quotas, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India in August 2024, leaving the country in a constitutional mess.
With no clear rules for what happens next, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus was picked as interim leader just three days later.
Hasina's exit and Bangladesh's constitutional mess
Hasina's exit ended over a decade of Awami League rule and exposed big gaps in Bangladesh's system.
The new interim government is now working on major reforms and planning a constituent assembly election to draft a new constitution.
India quickly backed Yunus's team—showing how much it wants stability next door while Bangladesh figures out its future.