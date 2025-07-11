Delhi government to establish independent PWD cadre

Move expected to speed up digital monitoring, quality checks

This new setup aims to fix years of project delays caused by frequent staff changes and shifting priorities.

Having a dedicated team trained for Delhi's unique needs should make public works projects smoother and more accountable.

Current CPWD engineers can either join the new crew or head back to their original jobs.

Plus, this move will help speed up digital monitoring and quality checks—so hopefully, city upgrades get done faster and better.