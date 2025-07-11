Next Article
Tragic end for tennis star Radhika Yadav in Gurugram
Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old state-level tennis player, was laid to rest in Gurugram on Friday after being shot by her father at their home.
Family gathered for her last rites, remembering a promising athlete whose journey ended far too soon.
Father arrested, family mourns
Radhika's father, Deepak Yadav, confessed to the police that he killed her following an argument about her not shutting down her tennis academy.
Despite having his own rental business, Deepak struggled with feeling judged for relying on Radhika's earnings—something that deeply affected him.
He was arrested soon after the incident, while the family is still coming to terms with this sudden loss.