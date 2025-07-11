Next Article
Kerala High Court allows parole for marriage
In an unusual move, the Kerala High Court has allowed a man serving a life sentence for murder to take 15 days off from prison to get married.
Justice P.V. Kunjikrishnan made the call after the convict's mother requested it, with the wedding set for July 13.
'Love recognizes no barriers...': Judge quotes Maya Angelou
The court pointed out that the marriage was planned before sentencing and praised the bride for sticking by her partner even after his conviction.
Jail officials had initially denied parole since their rules don't allow leave for weddings, but the judge stepped in, moved by the couple's commitment.
Quoting Maya Angelou—"Love recognizes no barriers..."—the judge wished them well and set parole from July 12 to July 26, with a strict return deadline.