Enhanced security measures for Kanwar Yatra

The Kanwar Yatra, a huge pilgrimage for Lord Shiva fans, kicked off on July 11, 2025—and Uttar Pradesh isn't taking any chances. Inspired by the Mahakumbh, the state has rolled out next-level security: think thousands of cameras, drones in the sky, and a massive team working around the clock to keep things safe.

What tech is being used? UP has set up nearly 30,000 CCTV cameras and almost 400 advanced drones (including anti-drone tech) to watch over key routes.

There's a modern control room at police HQ that's monitoring everything 24/7 so any issue gets spotted fast.

Over 66,000 officers on ground More than 66,000 officers—including elite squads like the Anti-Terrorism Squad—are stationed across the state.

Central forces and home guards are also pitching in to make sure pilgrims can focus on their journey without worry.