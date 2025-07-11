India's foreign minister set for 1st China visit in half a decade

Jaishankar's China visit could pave way for Modi's Beijing trip

This visit isn't just about meetings—it's a chance to cool things down between India and China and restart real conversations.

Jaishankar will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing before joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization talks.

If things go well, it could potentially open the door for PM Modi to join the SCO summit later this year and help both countries find common ground in a tricky region.