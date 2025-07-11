India's foreign minister set for 1st China visit in half a decade
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is traveling to China this weekend, marking his first trip there in over five years.
The visit comes after a rocky few years between the two countries, especially following a border clash in 2020.
He'll be talking about some pretty big topics—like rare earth supplies, the Dalai Lama's future, India-Pakistan tensions, and bringing back direct flights.
Jaishankar's China visit could pave way for Modi's Beijing trip
This visit isn't just about meetings—it's a chance to cool things down between India and China and restart real conversations.
Jaishankar will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing before joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization talks.
If things go well, it could potentially open the door for PM Modi to join the SCO summit later this year and help both countries find common ground in a tricky region.