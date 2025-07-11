Next Article
UP minister faces backlash over power outage response
Uttar Pradesh's Energy Minister, Arvind Kumar Sharma, is under fire after a video showed him responding to locals' complaints about long power cuts in Sultanpur by simply chanting "Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bajrang Bali" and walking away.
Residents had told him they only get three hours of electricity a day, hoping for real answers.
Minister's promise post-backlash
After the backlash, Sharma posted on X saying he did listen to people's concerns and promised action.
He also pointed out that the local electricity board had already shared updates about supply issues.
Sharma added that UP has led the country in electricity supply for three years—but his initial reaction hasn't gone down well online.