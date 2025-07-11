Sikkim concludes hazard assessment of high-risk glacial lakes
Sikkim just wrapped up a scientific mission to check three high-risk glacial lakes in the remote Gaylshing district.
From June 19 to July 1, 2025, a team of experts—including glaciologists, geographers, geologists, and civil engineers—focused on Tikip Lake, Bhaley Pokhari, and Doodh Pokhari to see how safe they are.
How the team assessed the situation
The team used Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT), which helps spot hidden dangers like buried ice and water leaks under the lake surface—key for predicting dangerous floods.
They also fixed climate sensors near East Rathong Glacier so weather data keeps coming in smoothly.
Efforts will help in better disaster management
All this info will help Sikkim plan better ways to protect people from climate disasters.
Plus, these efforts boost disaster readiness not just locally but across the Indian Himalayas, making life a bit safer for everyone living nearby.