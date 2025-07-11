Sikkim concludes hazard assessment of high-risk glacial lakes India Jul 11, 2025

Sikkim just wrapped up a scientific mission to check three high-risk glacial lakes in the remote Gaylshing district.

From June 19 to July 1, 2025, a team of experts—including glaciologists, geographers, geologists, and civil engineers—focused on Tikip Lake, Bhaley Pokhari, and Doodh Pokhari to see how safe they are.