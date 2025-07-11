Next Article
India successfully tests Astra beyond visual missile
India pulled off a successful test of the Astra air-to-air missile from a Su-30 fighter jet over Odisha.
With a range of 100+ km and advanced homegrown tech, this marks a big step for Indian defense.
Astra missile built by DRDO
Astra was built by DRDO with help from over 50 Indian companies, including HAL.
Its locally designed seeker and guidance systems helped it nail fast-moving drone targets in recent tests—showing off both precision and reliability.
Enhanced firepower and flexibility in aerial battles
This means India's air force will have even more firepower and flexibility in future aerial battles—a real boost for national security.