Next Article
Pakistani buoy detected off Maharashtra coast
A Pakistani buoy with a GPS tracker was discovered near Korlai beach, Maharashtra, after police picked up its signal on July 6.
This happened just as the Coast Guard and other security agencies were already on alert from spotting a suspicious Pakistani boat, "Muqadar Boya 99," close to the same area.
Reminder of past threats like 26/11 attacks
The buoy's GPS kicked in when sunlight hit it, leading security teams to step up patrols along the coast.
It's a reminder of past threats like the 2008 Mumbai attacks and highlights how tricky it is to keep an eye on India's long shoreline—especially since similar drifting buoys have shown up before.