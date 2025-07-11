Survivor mourns saved man's death as bridge collapse toll rises

Thick mud, submerged vehicles, and heavy debris are making rescue work slow and risky. A large concrete slab underwater is believed to be trapping at least one more victim. Even with these challenges, NDRF and local teams aren't giving up until everyone is found.

Truck driver helps man; minister promises support

Truck driver Ganpatsinh Rajput managed to pull another man from the river despite being hurt himself—sadly, that man didn't survive.

Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel visited survivors and promised support, while an investigation into how this happened was launched.

Locals say the bridge was repaired just last year but still had safety concerns.