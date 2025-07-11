Next Article
Karnataka bank heist: 15 arrested, assets recovered
Big update from Karnataka—a group pulled off a massive heist at Canara Bank's Managuli branch in Vijayapura, making off with gold and cash worth over ₹53 crore on May 25.
Police have now arrested 15 people, including the former branch manager, Vijayakumar Miriyala.
The robbers even took the bank's CCTV Network Video Recorder (NVR) to try and cover their tracks.
Stolen assets worth over ₹39 crore recovered
The gang grabbed nearly 59kg of gold, ₹5.2 lakh in cash, and five vehicles.
Some of the loot was melted down or sold, with part of the money ending up at a casino in Goa.
So far, police have managed to recover assets worth more than ₹39 crore—including about 39kg of melted gold, all five vehicles, and the full amount of stolen cash.
The search for the rest is still on.