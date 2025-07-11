Karnataka bank heist: 15 arrested, assets recovered

Stolen assets worth over ₹39 crore recovered

The gang grabbed nearly 59kg of gold, ₹5.2 lakh in cash, and five vehicles.

Some of the loot was melted down or sold, with part of the money ending up at a casino in Goa.

So far, police have managed to recover assets worth more than ₹39 crore—including about 39kg of melted gold, all five vehicles, and the full amount of stolen cash.

The search for the rest is still on.