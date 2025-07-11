Next Article
Earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR again
Delhi and nearby areas felt two earthquakes in just two days—first a 4.4 magnitude tremor on Thursday morning, July 10, 2025, then a 3.7 shake on Friday, July 11, 2025, both centered near Jhajjar, Haryana.
Thankfully, even though the quakes were pretty close to the surface (the first about 10km deep), there's been no major damage or injuries reported.
Many buildings in Delhi don't meet safety standards
Delhi sits in a high-risk earthquake zone and has seen similar shakes before.
The recent tremors have experts reminding everyone: many buildings here only meet basic safety rules, so it might be time to upgrade older structures for better protection.
It's a wake-up call for the city to take earthquake safety seriously—not just for now, but for whatever comes next.