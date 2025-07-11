Next Article
Tight security measures for Amit Shah's temple visit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to Kerala for a two-day visit, with a stop at the Sree Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba on July 12.
He'll join special poojas at the temple around 5pm and local officials are putting extra security and traffic rules in place for his arrival.
BJP's Kerala campaign
This trip is all about boosting BJP's presence in Kerala ahead of local elections.
Before visiting the temple, Shah will open the new BJP state office in Thiruvananthapuram and speak to party leaders—basically kicking off their election campaign.
By taking part in traditional rituals like the Golden Pot offering, he's showing that BJP aims to connect with local culture and communities as part of its political strategy.