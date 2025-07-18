Next Article
Accusing spouse of infidelity can be grounds for divorce: HC
The Bombay High Court just ruled that if one partner keeps denying physical intimacy and constantly accuses the other of having an affair, it can count as "cruelty" and be grounds for divorce.
This came up when a woman appealed her divorce, but the court sided with her husband, saying his emotional distress from repeated accusations was valid.
Husband felt humiliated by wife's treatment of his family
The couple married in 2013 but split within a year.
The husband said he felt humiliated by his wife's treatment of his family and friends, plus she was harsh toward his specially-abled sister.
The court agreed these actions showed ongoing harassment, calling the marriage "irretrievably broken" with no chance of fixing things.