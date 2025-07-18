Next Article
Fire breaks out at engineering college in Bhubaneswar
A fire broke out during a training session at a private engineering college in Jagamara, Bhubaneswar on Friday.
Thanks to quick action by fire crews, more than 60 people, including several students, were safely evacuated from the building.
Everyone rescued was taken to nearby hospitals as a precaution, according to senior fire officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi.
Cause of fire still under investigation
The Fire and Emergency Services department shared on social media that about 65 students were evacuated from the third floor.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
This incident has put a spotlight on campus safety, reminding everyone how important regular fire drills and safety training are for both students and staff.