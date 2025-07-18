Maharashtra renames Islampur to Ishwarpur: Why it matters

Deeper implications of the name change

This isn't just about a new signboard—it reflects a bigger trend in Maharashtra of renaming places to highlight Hindu cultural roots, like when Shiv Sena wanted Aurangabad to be renamed Sambhajinagar.

Moves like this can shift local identity and politics, possibly boosting support for Hindutva groups ahead of elections but also stirring up mixed feelings among different communities.

For many locals, it's about reclaiming heritage; for others, it raises questions about inclusion and what these changes mean for everyone living there.