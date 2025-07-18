Yemen execution postponed; fate of Indian nurse still uncertain

Priya's fate hangs on whether talks with victim's family move forward

Under Yemen's Qisas law, only the victim's family can stop the execution—either by forgiving Priya or accepting "blood money" compensation.

The Indian government has been providing legal help and trying to negotiate a settlement, but so far, the family has refused both money and pardon.

India is still pushing for a solution, with the Supreme Court recognizing these efforts and setting another hearing for August 14.

