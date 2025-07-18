Gangster shot in hospital raises questions about security in Bihar

Suspects identified, manhunt on

Police believe a rival gang may be behind the murder and are checking CCTV footage for clues.

Four suspects have been identified—Tausif alias Badshah from Patna, plus Mannu, Surajbhan, and Bhindi alias Balwant Singh from Buxar district—and raids are underway to catch them.

The case has sparked fresh worries about safety in Bihar's hospitals.

Police say they're taking the investigation seriously and won't let up until everyone involved is caught.