Next Article
Gangster shot in hospital raises questions about security in Bihar
Chandan Mishra, a well-known gangster serving a life sentence, was shot inside the ICU of Paras Hospital in Patna on Thursday morning.
Five armed men burst into his hospital room and opened fire before escaping.
The attack happened while Mishra was out on medical parole.
Suspects identified, manhunt on
Police believe a rival gang may be behind the murder and are checking CCTV footage for clues.
Four suspects have been identified—Tausif alias Badshah from Patna, plus Mannu, Surajbhan, and Bhindi alias Balwant Singh from Buxar district—and raids are underway to catch them.
The case has sparked fresh worries about safety in Bihar's hospitals.
Police say they're taking the investigation seriously and won't let up until everyone involved is caught.