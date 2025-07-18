India, Russia to co-produce AK-19, PPK-20 guns after AK-203 deal

India and Russia are leveling up their defense partnership by planning to co-produce the AK-19 carbine and PPK-20 submachine gun. This move builds on the ongoing production of the AK-203 rifle in Amethi, where Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) has already delivered 55,000 rifles and aims to add 7,000 more by August 15, 2025.

IRRPL is going all in—targeting over 600,000 AK-203 rifles by December 2030, nearly two years ahead of schedule.

They're also working to make these rifles fully "Made in India" by December 31, 2025, ramping up daily output with help from local suppliers.

Talks are on with Russia to bring home technology for the new guns.

The plan? Not just arming Indian forces but also exporting to Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Russian experts on-site are making sure everything meets top standards.