Russian mother, daughters found in cave: Who's Dror Goldstein's ex-partner?
Nina Kutina, a Russian citizen, was found living in a cave with her two daughters in Karnataka after overstaying her visa.
Her story goes back to 2017, when she met Israeli businessman Dror Goldstein in Goa.
Their relationship took them across countries and brought plenty of ups and downs—including legal troubles and family drama.
Relationship soured by 2021
Kutina reunited with Goldstein in Ukraine in 2019 and they had a daughter, but things fell apart by 2021 as they grew distant and disagreed on parenting.
After returning to India, Kutina kept a low profile until authorities stepped in.
She now faces deportation within a month.