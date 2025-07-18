'Will erase every last 1 of you...': Delhi school bomb scare India Jul 18, 2025

On Friday, July 18, over 40 private schools in Delhi got alarming emails claiming bombs were hidden in classrooms, with threats like "I will erase every last one of you from this world."

This was part of a larger wave that hit more than 80 schools across India, including nearly 40 in Bengaluru.

The emails described explosives hidden in black plastic bags and included disturbing personal statements from the sender.