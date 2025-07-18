'Will erase every last 1 of you...': Delhi school bomb scare
On Friday, July 18, over 40 private schools in Delhi got alarming emails claiming bombs were hidden in classrooms, with threats like "I will erase every last one of you from this world."
This was part of a larger wave that hit more than 80 schools across India, including nearly 40 in Bengaluru.
The emails described explosives hidden in black plastic bags and included disturbing personal statements from the sender.
No explosives found; all threats turned out to be hoaxes
Police and fire teams quickly evacuated affected schools—including Richmond Global, St Thomas, GD Goenka, and several Delhi Public School branches—while bomb squads searched every site.
Thankfully, no explosives were found; all threats turned out to be hoaxes.
Authorities are still investigating who sent the emails and are keeping security tight just to be safe.