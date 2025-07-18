Next Article
Himachal Pradesh roads closed due to heavy rain
Himachal Pradesh is facing intense monsoon rains, with the IMD issuing orange and yellow alerts through the weekend.
The downpour has forced the closure of 250 roads—most in Mandi, plus dozens in Sirmaur and Kullu—making travel tough for locals.
Over 100 lives lost since June 20
The heavy rain isn't just about blocked roads. Power lines and water supply have taken a hit, flash floods and landslides are causing chaos, and over 100 lives have been lost since June 20.
With damages crossing ₹1,220 crore and more rain expected soon, it's a rough time for people across the state.