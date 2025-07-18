Passengers try to force way into cockpit of SpiceJet plane India Jul 18, 2025

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Mumbai was stuck on the ground for over six hours after two passengers allegedly tried to force their way into the cockpit.

The flight, which was supposed to leave at 12:30pm finally took off at 7:21pm.

A video of the chaos quickly went viral, with fellow travelers telling the pair to sit down and reminding them that stopping a plane is illegal.