Passengers try to force way into cockpit of SpiceJet plane
A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Mumbai was stuck on the ground for over six hours after two passengers allegedly tried to force their way into the cockpit.
The flight, which was supposed to leave at 12:30pm finally took off at 7:21pm.
A video of the chaos quickly went viral, with fellow travelers telling the pair to sit down and reminding them that stopping a plane is illegal.
Airline files police complaint
Even after repeated warnings from crew and other passengers, the two wouldn't back down.
This forced the pilot to head back to the bay, where security took over and both men were removed from the flight.
The airline has filed a police complaint, saying such behavior is a real safety risk.
Incident sparks debate online
The incident has sparked debate online—some say they get why people might be upset if it's too hot inside a plane, but most agree trying to storm the cockpit just isn't okay.
It's another reminder of how important it is for everyone onboard to help keep flights safe and comfortable for all.