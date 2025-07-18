Next Article
Scam alert: Deepfake videos of CMs go viral
Deepfake videos featuring Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu are making the rounds, falsely showing them endorsing a scheme that claims you'll get ₹2 lakh back from just ₹21,000 invested.
The clips were created from old videos to make it look legit—but it's all a scam.
Don't fall for this fake scheme
Both state governments quickly flagged the videos as fake and clarified they have nothing to do with any platform called "Quantum AI."
Officials are urging everyone to double-check investment offers and not trust viral promises of easy money.
If you spot anything suspicious, report it—tech-driven scams like these are on the rise.