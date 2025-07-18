Next Article
Amroha accident: Van carrying kids collides with pickup truck
A heartbreaking accident in Amroha, UP, took the lives of a six-year-old girl and a teacher on Friday morning.
A school van carrying 16 people—mostly kids—collided head-on with a pickup truck near Manota bridge.
The van was reportedly overloaded and speeding at the time.
Families hope for the recovery of those hurt
Thirteen children and two staff members were injured; five of them are in critical condition.
Locals rushed to help, getting everyone to nearby hospitals quickly.
Police are now investigating possible traffic violations like speeding and overloading, while families and the community hope for the recovery of those hurt.