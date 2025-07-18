Gangster shot dead in hospital ICU; attackers identified

Attackers identified, hospital securityt under scanner t

Mishra had multiple criminal cases, including murder, against him and was on parole when he was attacked. Police say his death is linked to inter-gang rivalry.

Four suspects have been identified—Tauseef (aka Badshah), Mannu, Surajbhan, and Bhindi (aka Balwant Singh)—with one shooter still unknown.

Raids are underway to catch them, and police are also checking if hospital security may have helped.

This bold attack has raised serious questions about security for high-profile criminals in hospitals.